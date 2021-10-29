adidas Archive_001 Philadelphia with Mark Suciu

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

adidas Skateboarding Archive_Series episode 1 features Mark Suciu as he tees up the raw footage and additional insights from the filming of his intro “Philadelphia” part released in 2013. Mark spent two-months skating in Philidalphia with Chris Mulhern to put the part together.

adidas Skateboarding’s archive_Series is an episodic feature highlighting raw cuts and a fresh perspective on past releases.

Filmed & edited by Chris Mulhern

Additional filming by Miguel Valle