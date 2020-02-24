adidas Skateboarding Debuts Copa Nationale

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

adidas Skateboarding delves into its indoor archives to deliver the future of performance footwear—the Copa Nationale. Inspired by the brand’s deeply rooted history in sport, the progressive silhouette pushes the boundaries of adidas’ core offerings, culminating in the most versatile and advanced modern cup-sole to date.

Innovated to meet the demands of skateboarding, the low-profile silhouette arrives in a royal blue colorway, contrasting yellow accents and a premium material makeup of leather and mesh. A durable and texturized rubber tip offers enhanced grip and precision boardfeel, while the Cloudfoam heel promises superior shock absorption and all-over support.

The Copa Nationale will be available for $90 via adidas.com/skateboarding and specialty retailers worldwide, beginning March 1.