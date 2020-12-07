adidas Skateboarding Heitor Da Silva /// MOVING VIRAL

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heitor Da Silva chases the last days of summer on a trip to Athens, Greece with Austin Bristow in a daydream of Mediterranean vibes, buttery ledges and good times just before reality kicked in again.

Filmed and Edited by Austin Bristow

Music: Kojo Antwi – Dadie Anoma