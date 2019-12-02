adidas Skateboarding Latin America /// DAS AMERICAS

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An epic crusade brings together this team of skateboarders from Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Mexico and Peru with a bold goal in mind: to cross Latin America looking for the continent’s open veins.

DAS AMERICAS was filmed in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Santiago, Lima, Bogotá and Panama City.

During the stops, the Latin American team formed by Akira Shiroma, Bastian Núñez, Daniel Vela, Federico González, Geronimo Bravo, Joakin Goto, Kervin Miranda, Vitória Mendonça and Paula Costales was captured in movement by the lens of the experienced director Marco de Souza.

Additional adidas team riders include Rodrigo Teixeira, Heitor Da Silva, Klaus Bohms, Guilherme Silva, Alec Majerus, Jake Donnelly, Maité Steenhoudt, Tamara Iturra, Marina Gabriela, Luchi Cristóbal, Marcelo Garcia, Christian Dawson, Daniel Marques, Vinicius Santos, Breno Franco, Thiago Neves, Michael Scott, Osmar Cardenas, Alberto Navarro, Enrique Rosso, Guille Gellona, Rogelio Smith, Alejo Giraldo, Mathias Masseur and Alan Gonzalez.