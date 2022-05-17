adidas Skateboarding Presents /// Adimatic by Jamal Smith

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jamal Smith puts his rendition of the Adimatic to the test.

Co-designed by Jamal Smith, the late 90’s classic Adimatic silhouette is revived, drawing inspiration from hip-hop production, sample loops, and his personal affinity for doing tricks involving 360 spins. The Jamal Adimatic is availalbe now in select skate shop worldwide.

Filmed & edited by Chris Mulhern

Song “Calico” by POPTARTPETE