adidas Skateboarding Presents /// Adimatic by Jamal Smith

May 17, 2022 By

Jamal Smith puts his rendition of the Adimatic to the test.

Co-designed by Jamal Smith, the late 90’s classic Adimatic silhouette is revived, drawing inspiration from hip-hop production, sample loops, and his personal affinity for doing tricks involving 360 spins. The Jamal Adimatic is availalbe now in select skate shop worldwide.

Filmed & edited by Chris Mulhern
Song “Calico” by POPTARTPETE

