adidas Presents Jenn & Mariah

Watch Jenn Soto & Mariah Duran skate through LA, Miami, and Spain with special guests Samantha Narvaez and Heitor Da Silva. Juggling contests, filming, sponsor obligations, and more contests; Jenn and Mariah took a trip to Miami to skate and hit the reset button. What was originally an escape with friends for a change of scenery and mindset ended up turning into the kickoff point for the feature you see here.