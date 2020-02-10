adidas Skateboarding /// SHIN

February 10, 2020 By

In celebration of the latest addition to the adidas Skateboarding team, this edit showcases Shin Sanbongi’s effortless style on a cross-continental run with fellow teammates Filip Almqvist, Dennis Busenitz, Niels Bennett and Silas Baxter-Neal. Captured through the lens of Chris Mulhern on location in Taiwan, Detroit, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS