adidas Skateboarding x Blondey McCoy’s Clear Superstar

adidas Skateboarding enlists the talent of team rider and London-native, Blondey McCoy, to update a brand mainstay for Fall/Winter 2019. A young icon in the skateboarding, art and modeling realms, McCoy commemorates all four corners of Soho into the Superstar 80s

design — the only silhouette he skates in. The radical style pays homage to the city of punkish provocation where individualism is celebrated, and where true DIY attitudes and diverse creative energies exist.

Retaining the Superstar’s distinguishable design DNA, Blondey updates the iconic sneaker with an unexpected yet fully skateable treatment. Influenced by knitted sock shoes and PVC trench coats seen in the high-end fashion realm, the Superstar sports a translucent upper, contrasted with the classic three stripe black overlay and white synthetic leather eyestays, tongue and heel tab. The familiar and finishing touch includes a gold foil name stamp that reads “BLONDEY.”

Releasing alongside the model will be a trio of soccer-inspired socks, also designed by McCoy. A nod to his preferred riding kit—high socks and shorts—each pair folds under the knee and is printed with a custom River Thames graphic and three stripes branding. The blue colorway dons the text Picadilly & Oxford, while the red sports St. Giles & Cambridge—all circuses around the rider’s home district in Soho. The neutral white design carries a hero Blondey and adidas tag.

Each pair of the hero Superstar 80s by Blondey colorway and its accompanying socks come in a custom adidas shoebox. The limited-edition product will be available on the adidas website and select retailers beginning on December 14th and will retail for $110.