adidas Southeast Tour Raw Recap

With the country opening up the team was eager to get back in the streets, so they hopped in the van and hit the American Southeast. Hitting spots, DIY’s and the local shops. Here’s what 2 weeks, 13 riders, and 5 states looks like.

Featuring: Mark Suciu, Carlisle Aikens, Maria Duran, Dennis Busenitz, Nora Vasconcellos, Felipe Gustavo, Silas Baxter-Neal, Kevin White, Jake Donnelly, Dan Mancina, Kris Brown, Jack Fardell, and Hermann Stene.