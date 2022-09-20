adidas Tyshawn x Spitfire Shoe

adidas Skateboarding in collaboration with Spitfire Wheels and shared team rider Tyshawn Jones launches the Tyshawn x Spitfire silhouette. Paying homage to the multifaceted rider’s talent, the latest release reflects the ensemble’s enduring impact on the skateboarding community.



The Tyshawn x Spitfire emulates the dark aesthetics quintessential to New York City streets through its triple black colorway topped with silver detailing on the heel. The new colorway receives a premium suede upper alongside Tyshawn’s name in silver elaborated in the same Spitfire font, as well as a fusion of adidas’ iconic stripes and Spitfire’s equally iconic swirl graphics in molded rubber for durability and added support. Spitfire’s distinctive ‘Bighead’ branding also adorns the tongue, with pops of red featured on the insole completing the silhouette. Built to endure long skate sessions, the Tyshawn x Spitfire is an authentic representation of the refined simplicity often found in skate culture.

The Tyshawn x Spitfire will be available for purchase on September 24 via adidas.com/skateboarding, adidas CONFIRMED app and in select skate specialty retailers for $95 / €100.