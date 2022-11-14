adidas x Maxallure Footwear and Apparel Collection

adidas Skateboarding in partnership with cult skate outfit Maxallure along with co-owner, shared Pro team rider and model Lil Dre announces the Maxallure Capsule Collection. The all-new footwear and apparel pack takes inspiration from quintessential prep school outfits and ‘70s collegiate styles, updates them with modern skate performance features, and imbues positive messaging through the capsule’s slogan “Think Beautiful Thoughts” seen throughout.

Opting for a more traditional skate aesthetic, Watson and Lockman select a black and white combination with pops of royal blue for the Campus ADV by MXA footwear. The co-founders strategically highlight the MXA branding beneath an iced-out sole to emulate a gymnasium court logo that harks back to the silhouette’s college basketball roots. “Think Positive Thoughts” appears on the sockliner with an emblematic trefoil and MXA branding separately dented into the left and right heel tab to cap off a fresh spin on the archival classic.

The Maxallure Capsule Collection by adidas Skateboarding will be available for purchase starting November 19 via adidas.com/skateboarding, and in specialty skate retailers worldwide. The Forum 84 ADV by MXE Dre retails for $100 / €100 and the Campus ADV by MXA will be available for $80 / €85 with apparel offerings prices ranging from $45-$90 / €50-€95.