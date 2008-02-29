Adio Park R.I.P.

Because the Adio headquarters is moving to a new building, their park closed its doors last weekend after years of fun sessions with friends. Here’s some footy of one of the last days.

Featuring: Tyler Adams-Hawkins, Rod James, Rad Plaid, FANti Hero, Jamey Stone, Mike Fitz, Baby Thug, Ted Shred, the Ghost of Ric Flair, Owner of a Lonely Boneless, and park king Dan Santovin. Thanks to Jeff Taylor, Chris Miller, Travis Howell, Mario Miller, Dan Santovin and everyone at Adio for all the years of fun.

Music: The Plug Uglies