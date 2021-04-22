Afterbirth by Collin Schwartz

This video has been a long time in the making—my friends and I started talking about it back in 2016. We starting filming seriously in 2018, and it’s been a labor of love ever since. Between jobs, school and other shit we finally were able to pull it together and make something. Everyone put a lot of work into their parts and I’m proud of all of them. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me in the last few years. Cheers guys #AB—Collin Schwartz