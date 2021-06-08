All the Streets Are Silent | Official Trailer

IN THEATERS JULY 23

In the late 80s and early 90s, the streets of downtown Manhattan were the site of a collision between two vibrant subcultures: skateboarding and hip hop. Narrated by Zoo York co-founder Eli Gesner with an original score by legendary hip-hop producer Large Professor, All the Streets Are Silent brings to life the magic of the time period and the convergence that created a style and visual language that would have an outsized and enduring cultural effect. From the DJ booths and dance floors of the Mars nightclub to the founding of brands like Supreme, this convergence would lay the foundation for modern street style. All the Streets Are Silent is a love letter to New York—examining race, society, fashion, and street culture.

Directed by Jeremy Elkin