Along The French Riviera | Film Trucks

Right before lockdown in France, Jeremie Daclin and the Film Trucks Team went on a trip to Marseille, Nice, Antibes and other small cities along the French Riviera. Man, if these spots ain’t paradise… Really makes us miss traveling right about now!

Featuring:

Victor Campillo (from Marseille)

Lucien Genand (from Annecy)

Victo Castarigny (from Paris)

Fred Ploque Santos (living in Barca)

All filmed on a VX1000 in eight days of freedom.