Along The French Riviera | Film Trucks

May 15, 2020 By

Right before lockdown in France, Jeremie Daclin and the Film Trucks Team went on a trip to Marseille, Nice, Antibes and other small cities along the French Riviera. Man, if these spots ain’t paradise… Really makes us miss traveling right about now!
Featuring:
Victor Campillo (from Marseille)
Lucien Genand (from Annecy)
Victo Castarigny (from Paris)
Fred Ploque Santos (living in Barca)

All filmed on a VX1000 in eight days of freedom.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS