Analog Japan & Greece Tour 2007

June 2, 2008

You saw our Japanalog tour article in the March 2008 issue, now check the video! Analog just posted the full Japan/Greece tour online, along with all sorts of extras (and even an HD version of the vid seen here). Featuring Arto Saari, Dylan Rieder, Omar Salazar, Stefan Janoski, Brian Sumner, and Jon Goemann.

