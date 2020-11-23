Torey Pudwill and Chris Haslam | LARVIKITE LINES

When the opportunity arose to visit Lundhs Real Stone quarry and create a permanent Larvikite skatepark for the town’s skate scene, Torey Pudwill, Chris Haslam and Angelo Caro flew in to link up with local pro Deedz and session the 300 million-year-old terrain in situ – before bringing it all down from the mountain quarry to create a permanent skate space in Larvik itself.

Marvel at the wonder of nature, the ingenuity of humanity and the radness of skateboarding in Larvikite Lines above. If you’re ever in Larvik, be sure to hit up their new skate spot courtesy of Didrik Galasso and Lundhs Real Stone.