Andrew Reynolds Officially Announced on Vans

Vans is proud and honored to officially announce the addition of one of the most influential skateboarders of all time, Andrew Reynolds, to the Vans family. Andrew’s dedication to skateboarding and commitment to excellence through both his professional skate career and his brand Baker skateboards have made him a household name across the globe. Andrew “The Boss” Reynolds continues to foster the next generation of skateboarders by constantly seeking out new and up-and-coming talent. For more of Andrew visit Vans.com/Skate.