Antonio Durao Brings A New Level Of Casual To These Casper Flips

One of our all-time favs from the East Coast, and former TWS Am Issue cover boy, Antonio Durao is always doing something cool, effortless, and often unthinkable. Even his casual skatepark clips go viral. Case in point, here he is messing around under the K Bridge in Brooklyn with these half-flip underflips.

Don’t blink or you might miss ’em!

His dork clips are just as entertaining as his proper street stuff. Speaking of, we’re looking forward to the Skate Mental full length video that should drop sometime this year.