Apache Skate Blast 2008

May 9, 2008

IPATH Team riders Adam Alfaro, Danny DiCola, and Aaron “Jaws” Homokitravelled east to San Carlos Indian Reservation to support and shredwith our friends from the most well-known unknown skate crew/companyyou never met (Apache Skateboards)?

