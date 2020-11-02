April Skateboards “REPLAY”

New li’l hit from our friends at April. Filming is always on point.

Featuring:
Shane O’Neill
Yuto Horigome
Ish Cepeda
Ronnie Kessner
Kai Kishi
Noah Nayef
Yosef Ratleff
Jake Darwen

