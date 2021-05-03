Arizona Iced Tea, Boroughs To The Bay Tour

May 3, 2021 By

AZ’s team took a tour in November and December that started in NYC for a week, then they flew to SF for another week. Here’s the result, scored by I. Sheik. Bonestalone’s 180 over the subway tracks, the session in the AZ warehouse, it’s all here.

