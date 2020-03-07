Arizona Iced Tea Pina Colada Tour, Ep. 1

AriZona’s first tour in the Dominican Republic included team riders Carlo Carezzano, Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, Talkual, and JZ Radical. Transworld’s very own Blair Alley was snappin’ flicks and local BMX ruler and filmer Allan Valdez scooped the footy. Our crew scored an Airbnb for six days in the heart of Santo Domingo overlooking Zona Colonial. In episode one, the crew skated a red, white and blue pyramid and sessioned a rooftop mini ramp at Ricci Oriach’s pad.