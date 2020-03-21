AriZona Iced Tea Piña Colada Tour, Ep 3

AriZona’s first tour in the Dominican Republic included team riders Carlo Carezzano, Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, Talkual, and JZ Radical. Transworld’s very own Blair Alley was snappin’ flicks and local BMX ruler and filmer Allan Valdez scooped the footy.

In episode 3, the AriZona posse skated a plaza in Zona Colonial and spent the evening drinking Presidentes and singing Karaoke at Carezzano’s house.