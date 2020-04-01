AriZona Iced Tea Piña Colada Tour, Ep 4

AriZona’s first tour in the Dominican Republic included team riders Carlo Carezzano, Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, Talkual, and JZ Radical. Transworld’s very own Blair Alley was snappin’ flicks and local BMX ruler and filmer Allan Valdez scooped the footy. Our crew scored an Airbnb for six days in the heart of Santo Domingo overlooking Zona Colonial.

In episode four, TalKual and Bonestalone stomped NBDs on a big double set overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Next the squad hit up Montesino Skatepark for Carezzano’s second annual 3 Kings event. Local rippers Mark Carrasco, Marty Claude and Beethoven Andujar aka “Billy Jean” ripped it up.

A truly epic day in Santo Domingo.