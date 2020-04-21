AriZona Iced Tea Piña Colada Tour, Ep 5

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AriZona’s first tour in the Dominican Republic included team riders Carlo Carezzano, Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, Talkual, and JZ Radical. Transworld’s very own Blair Alley was snappin’ flicks while local BMX ruler and filmer Allan Valdez scooped the footy. Our crew scored an Airbnb for six days in the heart of Santo Domingo overlooking Zona Colonial.

In episode 5, Bonestalone kickflips an eight-story rooftop gap, the crew spends the day at pirámides, one of the most famous skate spots in the D.R. and hosts a City of Light De’ja’ Vu Tour screening at the Cultural Center of Santo Domingo.

Skate to the bodega, grab a big can, sit back and scope the action.