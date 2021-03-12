Avery Miller, Stained Part

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Avery Miller’s opener part in the full length video Stained captures the St. Louis essence of crust with a tasteful diverse flavor. Uncovering hidden spots full of overgrown plants and crumbling concrete, Avery brings a unique style and trick selection to these St. Louis gems. Support St. Louis and independent skateboard filmmaking. Buy Stained here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!