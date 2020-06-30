Azure, Studio In Portugal

June 30, 2020 By

If you haven’t seen by now, Portugal is an incredible skate destination.

Featuring: Frank Nadon / Joey Larock / Andrea Dupre / Zander Mitchell / Brett Weinstein
Filmed by Eric Lebeau
Edit by Jai Ball
Filmed March 3-13th 2020

