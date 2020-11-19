Backyard Barging 11

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More unearthed backyard pits! Featuring Tristan Rennie, Willy Lara, Sean Plundeke, Josh Mattson, Jesse Lindloff, CJ Collins (his dad’s on guitar and vocals!), Tanner Van Vark, and Keegan Palmer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!