Backyard Barging 11

November 18, 2020 By

More unearthed backyard pits! Featuring Tristan Rennie, Willy Lara, Sean Plundeke, Josh Mattson, Jesse Lindloff, CJ Collins (his dad’s on guitar and vocals!), Tanner Van Vark, and Keegan Palmer.

Video: @peacocksk8

Backyard Barging 10 Backyard Barging 10
LTG
Flash_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS