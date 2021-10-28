Backyard Barging 21

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No end in sight for the bargers! These abandoned pits keep getting discovered and bucketed. Lindloff, Ryan, Rennie, Lara and more keep the coping screaming.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!