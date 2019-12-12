Backyard Barging 5

December 12, 2019 By

Another renegade backyard pool mission with John Worthington, Alex Sorgente, Cory Juneau, Jack Fardell, and more. They found some amazing gems this time!

Backyard Barging 4 Backyard Barging 4

Video: @peacocksk8

