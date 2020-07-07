Backyard Barging 9

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The minutiae of pool tile art and tight stair corners. This time Peacock takes Tristan Rennie , Heimana Reynolds, John Worthington, Andiey Lerma, Clay Kreiner, Jake Wooten, Sam Ogden, and Tanner Vanvark to a wide open pool and a few other undisclosed holes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!