Bacon Skateboards: Ham Payers

July 14, 2020 By

Bacon began filming at the beginning of the pandemic to share a short video, a few minutes long, and it spiraled out of control into a full-length video.
The name Ham Payers came from a text from Dustin when he told the Bacon group chat that the video should be short because, “Everyone has the attention-span of a hamster,” and it auto-translated into “ham payer.”

