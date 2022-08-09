be honest by Nicolas Marti

Big roll call here!
nyc (jan 21)
texas (feb-aug 21)
nyc (sep 21-feb 22)

featuring in order of appearance

alan bell
travis lewin
isaac white
chase walker
zak anders
nico marti
treveon wade
reese barton
max jang
christian sanchez
cosmo martinez
max browne
austin amelio
daniel rozenberg
frankie heck
michael tang
luke mendez
john pankus
mauricio renteria
matt cooper
keegan mccutchen
tony gomez
wade mullendore
luke graffis
gavin farmer
matthew martin
jace maupin
neil herrick
jacob lemonds
amin sharif
kalman ocheltree
jasper stieve

composed by nicolas marti
filmed by nicolas, alan, travis, paul kim, max taylor, zac switzer, and chase walker

