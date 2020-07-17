Beautiful Dudes x Lurkville Collab Deck and Record

DOWD x Lurkville promo video for Beautiful Dudes. Featuring Chris Larue, Andy Mac and Brendan Keaveny.

Video by: Chase Cruz

The second deck from the Lurkville Skateboards x Dowd Records collaboration is here featuring Beautiful Dudes! Available at lurkville.com

The Beautiful Dudes deck includes a limited edition flexi vinyl record of their new single “Nite Nite”. This is a Lurkville summer exclusive and the only way to hear the new song! Also as part of the collab, a QR code is printed on top of the deck that opens a Lurkville exclusive streaming website with singles and full albums from Dowd recording artists before they are released to the public.