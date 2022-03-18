Beauty In Chaos Full Length

Laurie Drive presents beauty in chaos, a full length homie video by Cole Thomason, based out of Fort Walton Beach, FL; home of Plus Skateshop.

This video is a great example of what skateboarding is about. These guys find a way through the chaos in the world today, to show the beauty of friendship, and the common love for skateboarding.

Featuring: Kerry Kimball, Ethan Shedd, David Olson, Declan Lloyd, Connor Madden, Cole Thomason, Diamond Henderson, Jadon Pippin, Chris Bickham, Mitchell Meuser, Bryan Schaefer, Zach Day, Adan Omana, Jake Schultz, and Chas Andrews.