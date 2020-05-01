Riddles In France | Behind The Scenes By Yoan Taillandier

May 1, 2020 By

Chris Thiessen was digging through his drives and came across the bonus edit that Yoan Taillandier did for the Riddles In Mathematics back in 2016. It never went online anywhere, so feast your eyes on this! The wallride on the Louvre! Holy moly!

