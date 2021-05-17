Ben Botta | Not Seen, Not Caught

This short film showcases some of the most hidden spots we’ve been able to discover over the past three years around our native southeast France.

Our concept was to look for spots on unbeaten paths and mostly on the other side of the fence.

We explored empty aquatic theme parks, truck trailers, abandoned places, pools, natural half pipes and so on…

We also tried to focus our attention on those plazas and spots where it’s a matter of couple tries before getting kicked out.

That’s how we came up with the title Not seen, not caught.

The project was mainly shot around the cities of Nice, Antibes, Cannes…—Remi Luciani