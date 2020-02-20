Ben Grove, FUNERAL Part

February 19, 2020 By

Melon twister / Terry Tough Tits / The Edge / Champagne SuperGrover aka Ben Grove comes through with a part for Baghead Crew’s FUNERAL video (cameos from Tom Penny, Chad Muska, Lizard King) where he shreds with his top off and gets chased by THE MU$KA in various parts of Europe including Manchester, Sheffield, London, Paris, Prague and more. Filmed and edited by Forde Brookfield. “AVIT Groves!”

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS