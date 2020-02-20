Ben Grove, FUNERAL Part

Melon twister / Terry Tough Tits / The Edge / Champagne SuperGrover aka Ben Grove comes through with a part for Baghead Crew’s FUNERAL video (cameos from Tom Penny, Chad Muska, Lizard King) where he shreds with his top off and gets chased by THE MU$KA in various parts of Europe including Manchester, Sheffield, London, Paris, Prague and more. Filmed and edited by Forde Brookfield. “AVIT Groves!”