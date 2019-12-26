Best of 2019 | TWS Park

December 26, 2019

Our world famous TWS Park hosted hella homies this year. We had to put together this Best Of edit to highlight all the ripping.

Edit: @collinhpx Music: @cursed.records

In order of appearance:
Sammy Montano
Nate Greenwood
Tony Hawk
Alec Spinosi
Jamie Palmore
Jimmy Cao
Jesus Trujillo
Juan Pablo Velez
Jimmy Cascio
Kiere Johnson
Sean Istase
Andy Mack
Fabiana Delfino
Kellen James
Alex Hancock
Mark Appleyard
Jordan Powell
David Gonzalez
Bryan Herman
Clive Dixon
Alex Majerus
Marcos Montoya
Dalton Wilcox
Satpal Bansal
James Fitz
Josh Baldwin
Clint Walker
Steve Gamboa
Lucas Rabelo
Chris Drysen
David Loy

