Best Of Jason Hernandez’s First 20 Tapes at TWS

In 2001 Greg Hunt and Jon Holland’s Sight Unseen premiered as one of Transworld’s most memorable videos. The following year Greg Hunt left Transworld to work for DC and his shoes were filled by Ewan Bowman who went on to make In Bloom and Free your Mind with Jon Holland. In 2003 Ewan recommended to Jon Holland to hire a young 22 year old videographer from LA’s San Gabriel Valley by the name of Jason Hernandez. The following year Ewan left TWS leaving Jon Holland and Jason Hernandez to continue the TWS video legacy. Together they produced and created six full length videos from 2003-2008 (Free Your Mind, Are You Alright, Subtleties, First Love, A Time to Shine, Let’s Do This).

This video is a compilation of Jason’s first 20 mini DV tapes working at Transworld Skateboarding. You’ll recognize some footage from Free Your Mind as well as Emerica’s This is Skateboarding, Foundation’s That’s Life, Zero’s New Blood and more. We’ll continue to release a couple tapes at a time every other week until we have gone through all of Jason’s 500+ tapes during his tenure at TWS. Stay tuned and enjoy as we greatly appreciate his Transworld Vault series.

Filmed with a Sony VX2000 and a Century MK2 fisheye

Skaters Featured:

Rob Welsh @welshington

Ray Barbee @Raybarbee

Joey Poiriez R.I.P.

Matt Allen @mattallen___

Leo Romero @leoromero

Daniel Shimizu @dshimizu

Ethan Fowler @heathenflowers

Raymond Molinar @raymond.molinar

Cairo Foster @cairofoster

Bryan Herman @bherman

Brian Sumner @briansumner

Charlie Thomas @charliethomas

Brian Arizmendiz @btownbooze

Gareth Sterh @dirtsqid

Al Partanen @parts

Peter Hewitt @goonsac

Darren Navarrette @navs500

Matt Mumford @bloodkowski

John Rattray @ratt_ray

Don Nguyen @nuge666

Donny Barley @donnybarley

Kris Markovich @kris_markovich

Dorian Tucker @recordablecolors

Darrell Stanton @darrellstanton

Terry Kennedy @terrykennedy

John Allie @jon_allie_

Joey Pepper @joeypepp

Rob Gonzales @chillrobgee

Chad TimTim @7im7im

Kelly Hart @kellyhart

Stefan Attardo @mosteff

Justin Reynolds @imantisocial

Justin Roy @stone_age_man

Bucky Lasek @buckylasek

Thomas Bonilla @tcbleatherco

Jani laitiala @jani.laitiala.official

Scott Pommier @scottpommier

Scott Kane @scottkane

Geoff Rowley @geoffrowley

Chris Haslam @waywardnephew

Dan Drehobl @dandrehobl

Tony Trullio @tnt_trujillo

Jasin Phares @pharescycleparts