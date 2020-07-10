Best Of Jason Hernandez’s First 20 Tapes at TWS
In 2001 Greg Hunt and Jon Holland’s Sight Unseen premiered as one of Transworld’s most memorable videos. The following year Greg Hunt left Transworld to work for DC and his shoes were filled by Ewan Bowman who went on to make In Bloom and Free your Mind with Jon Holland. In 2003 Ewan recommended to Jon Holland to hire a young 22 year old videographer from LA’s San Gabriel Valley by the name of Jason Hernandez. The following year Ewan left TWS leaving Jon Holland and Jason Hernandez to continue the TWS video legacy. Together they produced and created six full length videos from 2003-2008 (Free Your Mind, Are You Alright, Subtleties, First Love, A Time to Shine, Let’s Do This).
This video is a compilation of Jason’s first 20 mini DV tapes working at Transworld Skateboarding. You’ll recognize some footage from Free Your Mind as well as Emerica’s This is Skateboarding, Foundation’s That’s Life, Zero’s New Blood and more. We’ll continue to release a couple tapes at a time every other week until we have gone through all of Jason’s 500+ tapes during his tenure at TWS. Stay tuned and enjoy as we greatly appreciate his Transworld Vault series.
Filmed with a Sony VX2000 and a Century MK2 fisheye
Skaters Featured:
Rob Welsh @welshington
Ray Barbee @Raybarbee
Joey Poiriez R.I.P.
Matt Allen @mattallen___
Leo Romero @leoromero
Daniel Shimizu @dshimizu
Ethan Fowler @heathenflowers
Raymond Molinar @raymond.molinar
Cairo Foster @cairofoster
Bryan Herman @bherman
Brian Sumner @briansumner
Charlie Thomas @charliethomas
Brian Arizmendiz @btownbooze
Gareth Sterh @dirtsqid
Al Partanen @parts
Peter Hewitt @goonsac
Darren Navarrette @navs500
Matt Mumford @bloodkowski
John Rattray @ratt_ray
Don Nguyen @nuge666
Donny Barley @donnybarley
Kris Markovich @kris_markovich
Dorian Tucker @recordablecolors
Darrell Stanton @darrellstanton
Terry Kennedy @terrykennedy
John Allie @jon_allie_
Joey Pepper @joeypepp
Rob Gonzales @chillrobgee
Chad TimTim @7im7im
Kelly Hart @kellyhart
Stefan Attardo @mosteff
Justin Reynolds @imantisocial
Justin Roy @stone_age_man
Bucky Lasek @buckylasek
Thomas Bonilla @tcbleatherco
Jani laitiala @jani.laitiala.official
Scott Pommier @scottpommier
Scott Kane @scottkane
Geoff Rowley @geoffrowley
Chris Haslam @waywardnephew
Dan Drehobl @dandrehobl
Tony Trullio @tnt_trujillo
Jasin Phares @pharescycleparts
