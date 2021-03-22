Better Late Than Never, Taran McKay

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Filmed by: Tailor McKay Edited by: Tailor and Taran McKay Song: You Back – TRON REID

Our friend from North County SD, he made the song too!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!