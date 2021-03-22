Better Late Than Never, Taran McKay

March 22, 2021 By

Our friend from North County SD, he made the song too!

Filmed by: Tailor McKay
Edited by: Tailor and Taran McKay
Song: You Back – TRON REID

Ig: @taranyobloccup & @tairaimckay

LTG
LTG_Anker_AMI_3.11.21_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS