BIG SKY | The Jake Wooten Video Part

August 8, 2022 By

Welcome to Big Sky country, where the frontside Ollies are higher and the kinked rails take you straight into a freshwater lake. Jake Wooten hit the road over the past year with Bobby Bils and Ira Ingram behind the lens for what Jake describes as his third legit video part. So roll down the windows and press play for a breath of fresh air with the all-terrain animal that is Jake Wooten.

