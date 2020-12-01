Birdhouse | Skate And Create x Behind The Teams

We went behind the scenes with the Birdhouse team as they took their WAR RIG van to new heights. Featuring Tony Hawk, Clive Dixon, Shawn Hale, Clint Walker, Elliot Sloan, Lizzie Armanto, David Loy, Ed Duff, and Aaron “Jaws” Homoki.

