Birdhouse | Skate And Create x Behind The Teams

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We went behind the scenes with the Birdhouse team as they took their WAR RIG van to new heights. Featuring Tony Hawk, Clive Dixon, Shawn Hale, Clint Walker, Elliot Sloan, Lizzie Armanto, David Loy, Ed Duff, and Aaron “Jaws” Homoki.