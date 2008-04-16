Birdhouse Vert Trailer

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tony Hawk and the rest of the Birdhouse vert team (Jean Postec, Kevin Staab, Lyn-z Adams Hawkins and Allen Young) recently came out with the first vert video trailer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!