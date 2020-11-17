Birdhouse Wins Skate and Create 2020

Congratulations to Birdhouse Skateboards on winning the #skateandcreate2020 Fan Vote! It was a close race and we’re proud of all the brands for killing it this year: Thank You, Visual, and Meow. Thank you to everyone that voted and major thanks to Red Bull for making all of this possible.

Be on the lookout next week for full Behind The Scenes videos for each team on skateboarding.com.