Birdman Jr.

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spanking edit by Austin Bristow featuring Sam Sitayeb (the young chap on Thames alongside…) Blondey Mccoy, and Kevin Rodrigues.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!