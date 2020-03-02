Bluetile Skateshop | LOVERS

Our South Carolina brothers at Bluetile Skateshop in Columbia have just released and epic new full-length video by Sava Kucherin entitled “Lovers” featuring Dorian Warneck, Billy Griffin, Irving Juarez, Chris Gardner, Zach Gillespy, and more ripping up spots all over the Palmetto state and even out to Portland and to New York City. The boys got out there on the road to make this one for the books! Stoked to see David Toole and the crew continue to keep the South Carolina scene thriving and fresh. Big love boys! Keep killing it.