Bobby De Keyzer | Riddles In Mathematics VX1000 Raw Tapes

May 29, 2020 By

This edit consist of all of the footage that Bobby and I filmed together during the TransWorld SKATEboarding Riddles in Mathematics filming missions. Just the raw clips straight from the tapes. Shot in Barcelona and New York City in 2016.

Riddles In Mathematics, Bobby De Keyzer Riddles In Mathematics, Bobby De Keyzer

 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS