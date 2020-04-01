Bobby Puleo Lost In LA

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Our friends at Same Old just released this cool video of Bobby Puleo digging in the crates and talking skate history with Todd Huber, Mark Waters, Larry Balma, GSD, and Jacob Rosenberg.

